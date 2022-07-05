Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 13.1% in June 2022

Europe witnessed a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 9.9% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.54% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 0.64% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 50.13% in June 2022, a 35.93% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 18.45% in June 2022, marking a 14.45% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.98% in June 2022, a 25.77% drop from May 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 12.34% in June 2022, a 33.29% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 24.35% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 634 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 21.24% over the previous month, followed by KBC Group with 439 jobs and a 15.74% drop. Barclays with 203 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 196 jobs, recorded a 43.92% drop and a 33.11% drop, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a 9.5% decline with 162 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 27.95% share in June 2022, a 30.97% decrease over May 2022. Austria featured next with a 16.74% share, down 19.66% over the previous month. Belgium recorded a 10.13% share, a drop of 7.36% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.49%, down by 30.94% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.71% share, registered a decline of 22.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.59% share, down 41.87% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.21%, recording a month-on-month decline of 23.48%.