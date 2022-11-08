Europe’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 10.6% in October 2022

Europe witnessed a 10.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 9.25% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.59% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 0.44% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 51.65% in October 2022, a 21.27% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 17.29% in October 2022, marking a 27.6% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.21% in October 2022, an 18.62% drop from September 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 11.36% in October 2022, a 16.48% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 3.63% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Erste Group Bank posted 881 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered an increase of 7.7% over the previous month, followed by Allianz with 276 jobs and a 263.16% growth. Barclays with 267 IT jobs and Worldline with 148 jobs, recorded a 36.58% drop and a 16.38% drop, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a 12.58% decline with 139 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s banking and payments industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 23.64% share in October 2022, a 32.92% decrease over September 2022. Austria featured next with a 19.84% share, up 6.61% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 9.84% share, a growth of 5.91% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.14%, down by 24.87% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.2% share, registered a decline of 20.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.92% share, down 17.88% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.74%, recording a month-on-month growth of 79.55%.