DBS Group Holdings’s IT hiring activity rises 48.8% in June 2022

Singapore-based company DBS Group Holdings IT hiring rose 48.8% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 7.07% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.58% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 6.76% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops DBS Group Holdings IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by DBS Group Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 84.15% in June 2022, and a 167.96% rise over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 8.84% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 29.27%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 4.57% in June 2022, a 400% rise from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at DBS Group Holdings

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 100% share, which marked an 112.99% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 79.88% share in June 2022, a 178.72% growth over May 2022. Singapore featured next with a 16.46% share, up 3.85% over the previous month. Hong Kong (China SAR) recorded a 2.44% share, an increase of 100% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead DBS Group Holdings IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 47.56%, up by 164.41% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 42.99% share, a growth of 107.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 7.01% share, up 76.92% over May 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 2.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 42.86%.