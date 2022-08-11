Citigroup’s IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in July 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring rose 3.5% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.83% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.49% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.68% in July 2022, and a 5.4% drop over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 15.14% in July 2022, and registered growth of 1.57%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.86% in July 2022, an 8.19% rise from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 53.11% share, which marked a 6.12% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.22%, registering an 8.85% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.57% share and a 13.61% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.64% and a month-on-month decline of 19.48%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.47%, registering a 38.89% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 44.42% share in July 2022, a 0.79% decline over June 2022. US featured next with a 25.23% share, up 4.12% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 6.46% share, an increase of 18.28% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.46%, up by 10.56% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 29.46% share, a decline of 13.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 8.92% share, down 5.59% over June 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.16%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.78%.