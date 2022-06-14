Citigroup’s IT hiring activity rises 16.3% in May 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring rose 16.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 18.07% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.23% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.08% in May 2022, and a 22.35% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 19.42% in May 2022, and registered growth of 22.39%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 5.68% in May 2022, an 88.24% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 49.02% share, which marked a 13.74% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 33.93%, registering a 45.06% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.9% share and an 18.24% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.73% and a month-on-month increase of 53.66%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.42%, registering a 50% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 38.48% share in May 2022, a 9.98% growth over April 2022. US featured next with a 25.93% share, up 41.29% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 7.16% share, an increase of 72.86% compared with April 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.94%, up by 32.8% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 27.89% share, a growth of 8.78% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 9.71% share, up 56.19% over April 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.47%, recording a month-on-month increase of 13.49%.