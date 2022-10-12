Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 9.5% in September 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 9.5% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.95% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 16.9% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1.03% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.91% in September 2022, and a 5.56% drop over August 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.06% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 2.04%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.52% in September 2022, an 11.56% drop from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 49.56% share, which marked a 3.83% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 34.33%, registering a 20.1% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.64% share and a 34.75% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.71% and a month-on-month decline of 21.28%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.76%, registering an 11.11% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 41.29% share in September 2022, a 4.06% growth over August 2022. US featured next with a 28.48% share, down 22.2% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 5.86% share, an increase of 45.45% compared with August 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in September 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.95%, down by 9.26% from August 2022. Junior Level positions with a 29.43% share, a decline of 2.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 11.2% share, up 10.87% over August 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.35%, recording a month-on-month increase of 0.88%.