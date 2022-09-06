Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 3.3% in August 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 3.3% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.66% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.03% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.57% in August 2022, and a 13.37% drop over July 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.7% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 24.03%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.27% in August 2022, a 2.65% drop from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 45.56% share, which marked a 27.96% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 40.95%, registering a 3.53% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with an 8.25% share and a 19.18% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.28% and a month-on-month decline of 24.19%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.96%, registering a 12% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 37.88% share in August 2022, a 28.4% decline over July 2022. US featured next with a 34.87% share, up 16.05% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 4.96% share, a decline of 35.45% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.6%, down by 15.81% from July 2022. Junior Level positions with a 28.86% share, a decline of 17.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 9.64% share, down 9.21% over July 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 7.9%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.71%.