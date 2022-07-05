Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 2.7% in June 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 2.7% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.6% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.87% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.53% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.88% in June 2022, and a 10.18% drop over May 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.69% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 10.15%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.42% in June 2022, a 9.27% drop from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 54.46% share, which marked a 12.02% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.87%, registering an 11.31% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.96% share and a 9.5% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.61% and a month-on-month decline of 9.64%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.11%, registering a 28% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 42.72% share in June 2022, a 14.93% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 23.48% share, down 12.59% over the previous month.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.88%, down by 15.97% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 32.58% share, a decline of 11.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.51% share, up 3.01% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 8.97%, recording a month-on-month decline of 2.01%.