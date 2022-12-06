Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 15.5% in November 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 15.5% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.19% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.65% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.09% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.62% in November 2022, and a 7.44% rise over October 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 15.24% in November 2022, and registered growth of 6.7%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 13.41% in November 2022, a 27.27% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 49.88% share, which marked a 14.05% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.07%, registering a 2.73% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 9.42% share and a 15.11% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.51% and a month-on-month decline of 27.87%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.12%, registering a 22.22% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 44.69% share in November 2022, a 29.63% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 30.73% share, up 10.95% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 4.47% share, a decline of 25.33% compared with October 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in November 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 44.29%, down by 4.48% from October 2022. Junior Level positions with a 33.2% share, a growth of 6.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 14.76% share, up 28.47% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 7.74%, recording a month-on-month increase of 6.59%.