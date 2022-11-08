Citigroup’s IT hiring activity declines 13.4% in October 2022

US-based company Citigroup’s IT hiring declined 13.4% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.65% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.86% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 1.59% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Citigroup IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Citigroup, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.72% in October 2022, and a 19.23% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.84% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 6.77%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.28% in October 2022, a 4.62% rise from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Citigroup

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 45.44% share, which marked a 21.26% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 36.48%, registering a 2.22% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.53% share and a 12.58% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 5.06% and a month-on-month increase of 64.86%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.49%, registering a 25% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 35.82% share in October 2022, a 23.67% decline over September 2022. US featured next with a 29.02% share, down 2.23% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 6.22% share, a decline of 6.25% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Citigroup IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 48.76%, down by 20% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 30.43% share, a decline of 20.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 12.35% share, up 181.13% over September 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 8.46%, recording a month-on-month decline of 10.53%.