China’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.0% in June 2022

China’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.0% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.3% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.88% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.47% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in China’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.35% in June 2022, registering a 10.39% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.67% share, an increase of 34.78% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.64%, registering a 28.89% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 4.82%, down 27.27% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in China’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 4.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of China’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Citigroup posted 123 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by HSBC with 74 jobs and a 14.94% drop. Standard Chartered with 32 IT jobs and State Street with 13 jobs, recorded a 146.15% growth and an 18.18% growth, respectively, while PayPal Holdings recorded an increase of 57.14% with 11 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.94%, down by 9.13% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 22.29% share, registered an increase of 45.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 16.27% share, down 34.15% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.51%, recording a month-on-month increase of 66.67%.