Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 7.3% in May 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.3% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.04% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.67% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.75% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.7% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 57.39% in May 2022, registering a 4.08% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.4% share, a decrease of 6.48% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.98%, registering a 13.39% rise from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 10.44%, down 22.16% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 8.93% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada posted 387 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 23.82% over the previous month, followed by The Bank of Nova Scotia with 222 jobs and a 2.78% growth. Citigroup with 121 IT jobs and Bank of Montreal with 86 jobs, recorded a 72.86% growth and an 8.51% decrease, respectively, while National Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 18.67% with 61 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.74%, down by 9.8% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.28% share, registered a decline of 0.27% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8% share, down 8.7% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.98%, recording a month-on-month increase of 160%.