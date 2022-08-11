Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.3% in July 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.3% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.01% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.81% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.72% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46.25% in July 2022, registering a 6.47% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 21.05% share, an increase of 18.39% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.44%, registering a 1.92% rise from June 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.76%, down 0.63% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 21.38% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

TD Canada Trust posted 240 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 23900% over the previous month, followed by The Bank of Nova Scotia with 221 jobs and a 19.93% drop. Royal Bank of Canada with 157 IT jobs and Citigroup with 110 jobs, recorded a 24.52% decline and an 18.28% growth, respectively, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce recorded a decline of 3.81% with 101 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.67%, up by 11.88% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.56% share, registered a decline of 11.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.08% share, down 6.31% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 67.74%.