Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.7% in September 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.7% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.63% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.9% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.59% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.83% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.85% in September 2022, registering a 0.48% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 16.94% share, a decrease of 7.87% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.77%, registering a 14.77% decline from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.72%, down 0.79% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada posted 189 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 9.25% over the previous month, followed by TD Canada Trust with 152 jobs and a 7.88% drop. The Bank of Nova Scotia with 145 IT jobs and Intact Financial with 90 jobs, recorded a 24.87% decline and a 100% growth, respectively, while Citigroup recorded a flat growth with 71 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.89%, down by 4.95% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.96% share, registered a decline of 14.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.13% share, up 19% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.02%, recording a month-on-month increase of 33.33%.