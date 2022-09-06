Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.3% in August 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.87% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.28% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.08% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.34% in August 2022, registering a 25.61% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.2% share, a decrease of 40.88% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.55%, registering a 34.88% decline from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.29%, down 40% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 31.34% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

The Bank of Nova Scotia posted 186 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 15.84% over the previous month, followed by TD Canada Trust with 153 jobs and a 36.25% drop. Royal Bank of Canada with 107 IT jobs and Citigroup with 71 jobs, recorded a 40.22% decline and a 35.45% decrease, respectively, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce recorded a decline of 33.33% with 68 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.5%, down by 34% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.79% share, registered a decline of 29.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.84% share, down 23.58% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.87%, recording a month-on-month decline of 18.18%.