Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 2.7% in June 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 2.7% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.08% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.03% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.97% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 49.45% in June 2022, registering a 15.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 18.72% share, a decrease of 12.62% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.81%, registering a 10.39% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.61%, down 23.74% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 15.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada posted 181 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 24.58% over the previous month, followed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce with 100 jobs and a 3.85% drop. Citigroup with 91 IT jobs and Bank of Montreal with 88 jobs, recorded a 9.64% growth and a 16.19% decrease, respectively, while National Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 28.42% with 68 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.65%, down by 3.25% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.24% share, registered a decline of 23.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.41% share, down 2.63% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.7%, recording a month-on-month decline of 37.21%.