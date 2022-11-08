Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 15.3% in October 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 15.3% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.83% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.28% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 1.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.76% in October 2022, registering a 21.06% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 15.64% share, a decrease of 29.25% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 12.83%, registering a 21.15% decline from September 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.7%, down 30.6% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.09% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

TD Canada Trust posted 165 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 4.62% over the previous month, followed by Royal Bank of Canada with 164 jobs and a 13.23% drop. Bank of Nova Scotia with 85 IT jobs and Citigroup with 61 jobs, recorded a 41.38% decline and a 14.08% decrease, respectively, while National Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 31.15% with 42 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.75%, down by 21.72% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.51% share, registered a decline of 24.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.59% share, down 23.97% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.15%, recording a month-on-month increase of 450%.