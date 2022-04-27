Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.8% in March 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 1.8% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 0.2% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.22% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.17% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.45% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.8% in March 2022, registering a 3.37% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 14.97% share, a decrease of 9.34% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.45%, registering an 8.09% rise from February 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 9.38%, down 7.01% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.17% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

The Bank of Nova Scotia posted 325 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 2.69% over the previous month, followed by Royal Bank of Canada with 280 jobs and a 10.26% drop. National Bank of Canada with 123 IT jobs and Citigroup with 101 jobs, recorded a 29.47% growth and a 29.37% decrease, respectively, while Bank of Montreal recorded an increase of 19.74% with 91 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.83%, down by 3.62% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30.98% share, registered an increase of 1.47% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.52% share, down 11.36% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.67%, recording a month-on-month decline of 38.1%.