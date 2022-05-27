Canada’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.9% in April 2022

Canada’s banking and payments industry registered a 0.9% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.59% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.31% in April 2022, registering a 7.14% flat growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 15.64% share, an increase of 14.68% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.31%, registering a 31.45% rise from March 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 10.01%, up 19.35% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 21.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada posted 670 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 77.25% over the previous month, followed by The Bank of Nova Scotia with 307 jobs and an 8.9% drop. Bank of Montreal with 129 IT jobs and Citigroup with 108 jobs, recorded a 12.17% flat growth and a 13.6% decrease, respectively, while National Bank of Canada recorded a decline of 22.22% with 105 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.69%, up by 8.35% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.01% share, registered an increase of 10.4% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.33% share, up 38.74% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.97%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.