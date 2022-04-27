Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 8.2% in March 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.2% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.6% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.46% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 3.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 59.28% in March 2022, registering a 5.85% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 19.03% share, an increase of 24.49% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.57%, registering a 7.41% rise from February 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.02%, up 80% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 14.23% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

KBC Group posted 335 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 50.9% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 250 jobs and a 14.38% drop. Euroclear Holding with 15 IT jobs and BNP Paribas with 15 jobs, recorded a 275% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while AXA recorded a decline of 63.33% with 11 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 82.06%, up by 7.57% from February 2022. Entry Level positions with an 11.7% share, registered an increase of 82.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.24% share, up 29.03% over February 2022.