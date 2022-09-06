Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 41.2% in August 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 41.2% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 27.07% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.57% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 1.86% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 33.33% in August 2022, registering a 1.51% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 29.93% share, an increase of 51.72% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.99%, registering a 70.91% rise from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.76%, up 29.31% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 30% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

KBC Ancora posted 296 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 236.36% over the previous month, followed by KBC Group with 229 jobs and a 19.37% drop. Worldline with 28 IT jobs and BNP Paribas with 11 jobs, recorded a 52.54% decline and a 57.14% growth, respectively, while KKRInc recorded an increase of 300% with 8 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 83.33%, up by 33.51% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 10.2% share, registered an increase of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 6.46% share, down 15.56% over July 2022.