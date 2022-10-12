Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.8% in September 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 4.8% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 14.79% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.78% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.56% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations recorded a share of 37.28% in September 2022, registering a 43.81% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 26.05% share, a decrease of 4.95% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.43%, registering a 15.74% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.85%, up 12.94% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 24.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

KBC Group posted 457 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 65.58% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 330 jobs and a 3.79% drop. KKRInc with 5 IT jobs and ING Group with 5 jobs, recorded a 37.5% decline and a 25% growth, respectively, while BNP Paribas recorded a decline of 63.64% with 4 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 84.81%, up by 21.16% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.26% share, registered an increase of 5.63% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.93% share, up 9.09% over August 2022.