Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.4% in June 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.4% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.84% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.95% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 36.23% in June 2022, registering a 12.57% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 29.03% share, an increase of 6.36% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 15.38%, registering a 6.06% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.16%, down 7.55% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

KBC Group posted 364 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 7.38% over the previous month, followed by BNP Paribas with 20 jobs and a 100% growth. AXA with 8 IT jobs and ING Group with 6 jobs, recorded a 55.56% decline and a 50% growth, respectively, while Deutsche Bank recorded an increase of 200% with 3 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.15%, down by 8.76% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.66% share, registered an increase of 8.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.2% share, down 14.71% over May 2022.