Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.9% in May 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 6.9% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 3.43% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.67% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.7% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.22% in May 2022, registering a 23.24% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.43% share, a decrease of 6.15% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.01%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 11.46%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 16.1% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

KBC Group posted 281 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 13.31% over the previous month, followed by AXA with 16 jobs and a 6.67% growth. BNP Paribas with 9 IT jobs and Financiere de Tubize with 2 jobs, recorded a 350% growth and a 100% growth, respectively, while Mastercard recorded an increase of 100% with 2 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 84.08%, down by 14.84% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 10.51% share, registered a decline of 23.26% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 5.41% share, up 21.43% over April 2022.