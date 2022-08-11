Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.2% in July 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 4.2% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 1.5% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.61% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 42.7% in July 2022, registering a 9.04% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 25% share, a decrease of 18.71% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.61%, registering a 3.64% rise from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.17%, down 27.63% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

KBC Group posted 284 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 36.04% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 88 jobs and a flat growth. Worldline with 59 IT jobs and BNP Paribas with 7 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 65% decrease, respectively, while ING Group recorded a decline of 33.33% with 4 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.75%, down by 4.2% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 9.96% share, registered an increase of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.29% share, down 34.38% over June 2022.