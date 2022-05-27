Belgium’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 34.3% in April 2022

Belgium’s banking and payments industry registered a 34.3% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 28.51% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.99% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.19% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Belgium’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.48% in April 2022, registering a 53.44% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.01% share, a decrease of 40.32% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.95%, registering a 67.3% decline from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.97%, down 35% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Belgium’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 50.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Belgium’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

KBC Group posted 286 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 22.91% over the previous month, followed by KBC Ancora with 77 jobs and an 82.01% drop. AXA with 25 IT jobs and Euroclear Holding with 19 jobs, recorded a 19.05% flat growth and an 11.76% flat growth, respectively, while Bank J.Van Breda & C° recorded a flat growth with 8 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 81.84%, down by 50.76% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 10.57% share, registered a decline of 51.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 7.59% share, down 41.07% over March 2022.