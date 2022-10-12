Barclays’s IT hiring activity rises 9.0% in September 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring rose 9.0% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.45% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.31% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1.63% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.98% in September 2022, and a 26.4% rise over August 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 11.8% in September 2022, and registered a decline of 15.95%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.77% in September 2022, a 17.92% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 55.9% share, which marked a 5.36% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 37.3%, registering a 62.78% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 6.63% share and a 28.04% drop over August 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.09% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.09%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 55.47% share in September 2022, a 6.62% growth over August 2022. The UK featured next with a 35.57% share, up 66.53% over the previous month. US recorded a 6.63% share, a decline of 28.04% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.55%, up by 16.92% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.68% share, a growth of 19.74% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.82% share, up 36.59% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.95%, recording a month-on-month decline of 35.29%.