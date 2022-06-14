Barclays’s IT hiring activity rises 5.5% in May 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring rose 5.5% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 15.92% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 25.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 2.35% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.31% in May 2022, and a 12.62% rise over April 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.2% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 4%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.28% in May 2022, a 5.66% rise from April 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 64.94% share, which marked a 2.09% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 24.85%, registering a 10.53% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 9.91% share and a 139.29% rise over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.3% and a month-on-month increase of 100%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 64.05% share in May 2022, a 0.93% growth over April 2022. The UK featured next with a 23.67% share, up 10.34% over the previous month. US recorded a 9.91% share, an increase of 139.29% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.4%, up by 7.07% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.42% share, a growth of 23.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.55% share, up 14.29% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.63%, recording a month-on-month increase of 120%.