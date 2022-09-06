Barclays’s IT hiring activity rises 4.6% in August 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring rose 4.6% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.6% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 37.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.76% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.83% in August 2022, and a 1.6% drop over July 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 15.51% in August 2022, and registered growth of 36.27%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.27% in August 2022, a 3.81% drop from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 61.05% share, which marked a 7.6% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 26.9%, registering a 15.31% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 11.83% share and a 63.08% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.11% and a month-on-month flat growth. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.11%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 59.93% share in August 2022, an 8.98% decline over July 2022. The UK featured next with a 25.11% share, up 10.29% over the previous month. US recorded an 11.83% share, an increase of 63.08% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.46%, up by 1.91% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.29% share, a growth of 8.96% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.46% share, up 21.21% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.79%, recording a month-on-month decline of 15.79%.