Barclays’s IT hiring activity declines 5.0% in July 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 5.0% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.86% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.72% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 1.22% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.94% in July 2022, and a 3.1% drop over June 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 12.11% in July 2022, and registered growth of 5%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.76% in July 2022, a 28.67% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 68.28% share, which marked a 7.64% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 24.11%, registering a 9.52% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 7.5% share and a 3.17% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.12% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 68.05% share in July 2022, a 7.38% decline over June 2022. The UK featured next with a 23.53% share, down 8.11% over the previous month. US recorded a 7.5% share, an increase of 4.84% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.55%, down by 5.15% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.46% share, a decline of 12.42% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.81% share, down 34% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.19%, recording a month-on-month increase of 18.75%.