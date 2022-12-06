Barclays’s IT hiring activity declines 2.4% in November 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 2.4% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.63% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 38.1% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.75% in November 2022, and a 3.54% rise over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 14.14% in November 2022, and registered growth of 17.89%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.73% in November 2022, a 14.14% drop from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 58.96% share, which marked a 12.26% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 39.14%, registering a 1.27% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 1.64% share and an 8.33% rise over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.13% and a month-on-month decline of 50%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.13%, registering a 50% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 58.33% share in November 2022, a 12.96% growth over October 2022. The UK featured next with a 37.88% share, down 0.99% over the previous month. US recorded a 1.52% share, an increase of 20% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.67%, up by 4.64% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.67% share, a growth of 16.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.65% share, down 19.23% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.01%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.