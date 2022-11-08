Barclays’s IT hiring activity declines 10.% in October 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 10.% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 8.82% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 36.85% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.45% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 64.34% in October 2022, and a 37.34% drop over September 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 13.27% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 20.8%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.73% in October 2022, a 30.66% drop from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 62.06% share, which marked a 29.95% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 35.79%, registering a 36.58% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 1.61% share and an 84.42% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.27% and a month-on-month increase of 100%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.27%, registering a 100% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 61.13% share in October 2022, a 30.49% decline over September 2022. The UK featured next with a 34.32% share, down 36.16% over the previous month. US recorded a 1.34% share, a decline of 87.01% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.83%, down by 34.24% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.15% share, a decline of 38.59% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.49% share, down 53.57% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.54%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.