Barclays’s IT hiring activity declines 10.1% in June 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 10.1% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.52% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 35.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.91% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.67% in June 2022, and a 13.69% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 15.03% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 61.96%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.55% in June 2022, a 14.71% drop from May 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 68.85% share, which marked a 15.1% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 24.61%, registering a 43.92% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 6.42% share and a 48.04% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.12% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 68.61% share in June 2022, a 14.11% decline over May 2022. The UK featured next with a 23.52% share, down 44.57% over the previous month. US recorded a 6.3% share, a decline of 49.02% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.73%, down by 9.18% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.12% share, a decline of 19.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.58% share, down 82.24% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.58%, recording a month-on-month decline of 13.33%.