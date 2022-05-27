Barclays’s IT hiring activity declines 1.4% in April 2022

UK-based company Barclays IT hiring declined 1.4% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.37% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.29% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.06% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Barclays IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Barclays, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.22% in April 2022, and a 28.89% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 16.81% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 15.11%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.7% in April 2022, a 37.33% drop from March 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Barclays

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 67.52% share, which marked a 23.05% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 25.78%, registering a 34.18% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 6.55% share and a 41.77% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.14% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 67.24% share in April 2022, a 22.62% decline over March 2022. The UK featured next with a 24.79% share, down 33.08% over the previous month. US recorded a 6.55% share, a decline of 41.03% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Barclays IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.51%, down by 26.82% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.22% share, a decline of 26.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.56% share, down 41.94% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.71%, recording a month-on-month decline of 47.83%.