Bank of America’s IT hiring activity rises 9.2% in August 2022

US-based company Bank of America’s IT hiring rose 9.2% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 7.18% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.34% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.56% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Bank of America IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Bank of America, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.55% in August 2022, and a 24.49% rise over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 13.96% in August 2022, and registered growth of 45.1%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.4% in August 2022, a 69.05% rise from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Bank of America

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 79.25% share, which marked a 20.34% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 14.72%, registering an 116.67% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.09% share and a 12.5% rise over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.94% and a month-on-month increase of 400%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 78.3% share in August 2022, a 20.29% growth over July 2022. India featured next with a 12.08% share, up 120.69% over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Bank of America IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.57%, up by 19.78% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.08% share, a growth of 42.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.96% share, up 40% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.4%, recording a month-on-month increase of 125%.