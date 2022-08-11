Bank of America’s IT hiring activity rises 4.6% in July 2022

US-based company Bank of America’s IT hiring rose 4.6% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.12% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 10.11% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.41% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Bank of America IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Bank of America, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.95% in July 2022, and a 22.61% rise over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 12.53% in July 2022, and registered growth of 30.77%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.32% in July 2022, a 55.56% rise from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Bank of America

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with an 85.01% share, which marked a 31.56% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.85%, registering a 33.33% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.9% share and an 84.62% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.25% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 84.03% share in July 2022, a 31.54% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 7.13% share, down 35.56% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 4.67% share, an increase of 111.11% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Bank of America IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.11%, up by 43.24% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.24% share, a decline of 4.03% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.69% share, up 25% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.97%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.