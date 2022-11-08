Bank of America’s IT hiring activity declines 6.7% in October 2022

US-based company Bank of America’s IT hiring declined 6.7% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 16.36% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.1% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 2.2% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Bank of America IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Bank of America, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.86% in October 2022, and a 5.64% rise over September 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 14.99% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 6.94%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.29% in October 2022, a 9.52% rise from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Bank of America

North America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in October 2022 with an 84.34% share, which marked a 13.21% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 11.63%, registering a 25.71% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.36% share and a 55.88% drop over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.67% and a month-on-month decline of 40%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with an 83% share in October 2022, a 12.08% growth over September 2022. India featured next with a 10.29% share, down 25.81% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.24% share, a decline of 54.55% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Bank of America IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 60.4%, down by 5.59% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.56% share, a growth of 13.64% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.25% share, up 26.67% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.79%, recording a month-on-month decline of 11.11%.