Banco Santander’s IT hiring activity rises 27.7% in July 2022

Spain-based company Banco Santander’s IT hiring rose 27.7% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.06% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 8.48% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.86% growth over the last three-month average share.

Computer and Information Analysts tops Banco Santander IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Banco Santander, Computer and Information Analysts emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.02% in July 2022, and a 59.5% rise over June 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 22.8% in July 2022, and registered growth of 1.22%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.71% in July 2022, a 39.29% rise from June 2022.

South & Central America drives IT hiring at Banco Santander

South & Central America emerged as the leading region in the global banking and payments IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 64.01% share, which marked a 94.17% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 27.2%, registering a 52.31% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 4.4% share and a 65.22% drop over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 3.85% and a month-on-month decline of 61.11%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.55%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Brazil commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 63.19% share in July 2022, a 94.92% growth over June 2022. Spain featured next with a 15.11% share, up 103.7% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 5.22% share, an increase of 46.15% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Banco Santander IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.57%, up by 50.53% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 10.99% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.69% share, flat growth over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.75%, recording a month-on-month increase of 11.11%.