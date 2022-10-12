Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.7% in September 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 5.7% rise in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 10% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 13.83% share in September 2022, recording a decrease of 0.36% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.76% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.62% in September 2022, registering a 2.06% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed an 11.48% share, an increase of 24.36% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.3%, registering a 3.33% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.93%, up 45.65% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 7.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 817 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 7.64% over the previous month, followed by Raiffeisen Bank International with 9 jobs and a 50% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 9 IT jobs and Oberbank with 6 jobs, recorded a 30.77% decline and a 20% growth, respectively, while Barclays recorded an increase of 100% with 2 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.12%, up by 0.67% from August 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.88% share, registered an increase of 32.28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.99% share, up 8.57% over August 2022.