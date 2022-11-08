Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.9% in October 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 4.9% rise in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.09% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.62% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.42% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.23% in October 2022, registering a 4.2% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 10.08% share, a decrease of 6.19% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.19%, registering a 4.6% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.08%, up 22.39% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 7.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 879 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 7.59% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 9 jobs and a flat growth. Raiffeisen Bank International with 7 IT jobs and Barclays with 2 jobs, recorded a 22.22% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Allianz recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.87%, up by 6.14% from September 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.05% share, registered a decline of 2.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.07% share, up 31.58% over September 2022.