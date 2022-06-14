Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 383.6% in May 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 383.6% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 662.24% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.94% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 4.87% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 66% in May 2022, registering a 1471.43% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 14.6% share, an increase of 7200% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.8%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.2%, up 350% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 487 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 12075% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 9 jobs and a 12.5% growth. Raiffeisen Bank International with 3 IT jobs and Wendel with 1 jobs, recorded a 78.57% decline and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74%, up by 1380% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 14% share, registered an increase of 6900% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 12% share, up 900% over April 2022.