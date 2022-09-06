Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.4% in August 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 9.4% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.85% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.55% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 67.24% in August 2022, registering an 11.61% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.11% share, an increase of 1.3% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 9.69%, registering a 6.25% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.13%, down 24.56% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 10.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 668 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 11.17% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 13 jobs and an 18.18% growth. Raiffeisen Bank International with 5 IT jobs and Oberbank with 5 jobs, recorded a 44.44% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while SpeedInvest recorded an increase of 100% with 4 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.07%, down by 5.56% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 15.95% share, registered a decline of 24.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.97% share, down 8.7% over July 2022.