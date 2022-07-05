Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.1% in June 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.1% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.96% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.23% share in June 2022, recording a decrease of 3.22% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.02% in June 2022, registering a 22.4% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 9.46% share, a decrease of 22.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.01%, registering an 11.76% decline from May 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 8.86%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 19.56% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 633 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a drop of 21.27% over the previous month, followed by Raiffeisen Bank International with 12 jobs and a 200% growth. Zurich Insurance Group with 12 IT jobs and Oberbank with 4 jobs, recorded a 20% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Barclays recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.02%, down by 15.08% from May 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.52% share, registered a decline of 20.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.46% share, down 42.2% over May 2022.