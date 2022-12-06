Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 54.4% in November 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 54.4% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 57.13% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.5% share in November 2022, recording an increase of 1.14% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.05% in November 2022, registering a 67.43% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.53% share, a decrease of 59.04% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.85%, registering a 64.84% decline from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 7.8%, down 70.13% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 67.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 278 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 68.41% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 10 jobs and an 11.11% growth. Raiffeisen Bank International with 3 IT jobs and Barclays with 2 jobs, recorded a 57.14% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while Keyrock recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.49%, down by 68.02% from October 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.32% share, registered a decline of 65.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 11.19% share, down 67% over October 2022.