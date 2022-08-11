Austria’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.7% in July 2022

Austria’s banking and payments industry registered a 4.7% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.74% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.07% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 1.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Austria’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 68.81% in July 2022, registering a 1.48% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 9.92% share, an increase of 8.45% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 8.25%, registering a 17.95% decline from June 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 7.35%, up 1.79% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Austria’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Austria’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Erste Group Bank posted 752 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a drop of 4.08% over the previous month, followed by Zurich Insurance Group with 11 jobs and an 8.33% drop. Raiffeisen Bank International with 9 IT jobs and Binance Holdings with 2 jobs, recorded a 30.77% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while SpeedInvest recorded an increase of 100% with 2 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.91%, down by 3.46% from June 2022. Entry Level positions with a 19.2% share, registered a decline of 9.7% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.89% share, down 8% over June 2022.