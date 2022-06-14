Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 6.1% in May 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 6.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 6.07% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.33% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.8% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 34.34% in May 2022, registering a 40.45% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 33.24% share, an increase of 57.14% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.46%, registering a 14.04% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 12.91%, up 9.3% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 83.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted 84 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 20% over the previous month, followed by National Australia Bank with 45 jobs and an 80% growth. Westpac Banking with 35 IT jobs and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group with 32 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Suncorp Group recorded an increase of 3.7% with 28 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.49%, up by 36.92% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.64% share, registered a decline of 26.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.22% share, up 26.67% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.65%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.