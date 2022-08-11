Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.0% in July 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 3.0% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.69% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.95% share in July 2022, recording an increase of 0.88% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.41% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 31.4% in July 2022, registering a 28.75% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.78% share, a decrease of 7.14% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 22.1%, registering a 1.4% rise from June 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 16.31%, down 1.83% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted 158 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 5.33% over the previous month, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia with 141 jobs and a 46.88% growth. National Australia Bank with 77 IT jobs and KKRInc with 37 jobs, recorded a 35.09% growth and a 9.76% decrease, respectively, while Temasek Holdings (Private) recorded an increase of 31.82% with 29 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.98%, up by 7.45% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 16.31% share, registered an increase of 9.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.71% share, up 33.33% over June 2022.