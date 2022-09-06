Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity flat growth in August 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a flat growth in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.51% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.52% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.03% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in August 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 28.25% in August 2022, registering a 21.47% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 27.96% share, a decrease of 7.55% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 20.4%, registering a 7.14% decline from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 17.26%, up 5.22% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.52% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted 125 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 22.36% over the previous month, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia with 96 jobs and a 31.91% drop. National Australia Bank with 76 IT jobs and Westpac Banking with 73 jobs, recorded a 1.3% decline and a 128.13% growth, respectively, while Temasek Holdings (Private) recorded an increase of 67.74% with 52 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.46%, up by 7.22% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 13.84% share, registered a decline of 14.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.14% share, down 23.4% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.57%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.