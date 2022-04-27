Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.5% in March 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered an 8.5% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.56% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.75% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1.22% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 50.1% in March 2022, registering a 16.43% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 24.32% share, a decrease of 25.16% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.14%, registering a 14.93% rise from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.19%, down 20% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 3.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted 84 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 21.5% over the previous month, followed by National Australia Bank with 62 jobs and a 55% growth. Westpac Banking with 54 IT jobs and Temasek Holdings (Private) with 40 jobs, recorded a 10.2% growth and an 8.11% growth, respectively, while Suncorp Group recorded an increase of 16.67% with 21 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.38%, down by 15.87% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.22% share, registered an increase of 1.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.77% share, down 56.1% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.63%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.