Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.3% in November 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.3% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.23% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.97% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.79% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in November 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 30.02% in November 2022, registering a 6.08% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 27.43% share, a decrease of 19.11% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 22.03%, registering a 36.25% decline from October 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 17.06%, down 26.17% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 14.38% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted 131 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 15.93% over the previous month, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia with 93 jobs and a 43.08% growth. National Australia Bank with 53 IT jobs and Westpac Banking with 37 jobs, recorded a 43.24% growth and a 24.49% decrease, respectively, while Insurance Australia Group recorded a decline of 28.57% with 20 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.92%, down by 29.3% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.81% share, registered an increase of 24.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.83% share, down 27.03% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month decline of 71.43%.